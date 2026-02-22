Pavel Sulc Injury: Injured Sunday

Sulc was forced off the field in the 29th minute of Sunday's match against Strasbourg due to an apparent injury.

Sulc would need to be taken off the field Sunday after only around 30 minutes of play, having been dealt an apparent injury. This would leave Noah Nartey to take his spot, a potential replacement if Sulc misses further time. However, this could still be a major loss, starting in their past three games and having two goal contributions in that span.