Pavel Sulc Injury: Off injured

Sulc was taken off in the 55th minute of Sunday's 0-0 draw against Angers due to an apparent injury, according to manager Paulo Fonseca, per Josue Casse of Foot Mercato. "I'm going to talk to the doctor, I don't know what happened."

Sulc went down injured Sunday and would need to leave the field after receiving treatment on the pitch by team doctors. This continues a rough run for the midfielder, as he only returned from injury three appearances ago, having just missed four games. He has been a starter when fit this season, so this is a rough loss if he misses time, with Roman Yaremchuk and Noah Nartey as possible replacements.