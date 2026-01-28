Sulc has been dealing with a knock suffered last week that has not allowed him to train normally with the team this week. The forward is ruled out for Thursday's clash against PAOK in the Europa League, and coach Paulo Fonseca hopes he can return for Sunday's clash against Lille in Ligue 1. If Sulc can recover before Sunday, he should regain a starting role in the attack, but if he were to miss two games in a row, a change would have to be made, with Afonso Moreira likely moving out of the wing back spot to make way for Abner Vinicius and playing higher on the left wing for that clash.