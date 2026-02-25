Pavel Sulc Injury: Ruled out against OM

Sulc (hamstring) didn't resume team training yet this week and is ruled out for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Sulc has yet to return to full team training after picking up a hamstring injury in the last game against Strasbourg, and the striker will not be available for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille. That's a real blow for coach Paulo Fonseca, who now has to navigate a high-stakes matchup without his starting number nine leading the line. With Sulc sidelined, Roman Yaremchuk is in line to handle the bulk of the minutes up top, while young Remi Himbert could also factor into the rotation if called upon to contribute to the Gones' attack.