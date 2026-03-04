Pavel Sulc Injury: Still doubtful against PFC

Sulc (hamstring) is still recovering from his injury and could miss both games this week against Lens in the Coupe de France and Paris FC on Sunday, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Sulc is still working his way back from a hamstring injury and has officially been ruled out for Thursday's Coupe de France clash against Lens. The striker could also remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with Paris FC as the club continues to take a cautious approach and refuses to rush injured players back into action. Usually a locked-in starter when fully fit to lead the line, his absence reshapes the attacking rotation for now, with Roman Yaremchuk lined up as the preferred option to start up front for the Gones until he returns.