Pavel Sulc Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Sulc was forced off the field in the 29th minute of Sunday's match against Strasbourg due to a hamstring injury, according to Le Progres.

Sulc would need to be taken off the field Sunday after only around 30 minutes of play, having been dealt a hamstring injury. This would leave Noah Nartey or Roman Yaremchuk to take his spot, two possible replacements if Sulc misses further time. However, this could still be a major loss, starting in their past three games and having two goal contributions in that span.