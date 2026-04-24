Pavel Sulc Injury: Trains with team, available Saturday

Sulc (undisclosed) returned to full team training Friday and is back for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Sulc had been limited to individual work on a separate pitch earlier in the week, making his return to the group a significant step forward after yet another disrupted spell this season. The Czech forward has had a stop-start campaign due to recurring injury issues, but getting back into full sessions on the eve of the Auxerre fixture puts him right back in contention. Afonso Moreira had been covering in his absence, but Sulc's return gives coach Paulo Fonseca more creative options in the final third for the ending stretch of the season.