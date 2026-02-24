Pavel Sulc Injury: Unlikely for Olympico

Sulc (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Le Progres.

Sulc picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to Strasbourg and has yet to return to team training this week. The forward is trending toward missing Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, though he has not been officially ruled out as he's still awaiting further tests to determine the full extent of the issue. If he's unable to go, Noah Nartey or Roman Yaremchuk would be in line for a bump in minutes and a larger attacking role for the Gones.