Pavel Sulc Injury: Won't play against Lorient

Sulc (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Lorient, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL. "Pavel won't be able to play against Lorient."

Sulc had only just returned from a previous injury spell before going down again, making this latest setback another frustrating chapter in what has been a disrupted season for the forward. Roman Yaremchuk is expected to step into his spot in the attack for the Gones, with no further details provided on the nature of the issue or a potential return timeline.