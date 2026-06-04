Pavel Sulc News: Expected to feature in World Cup

Sulc is part of Czechia's World Cup squad and could be heavily involved in attack during the early stages of the tournament.

Sulc appears well positioned to open the World Cup in the starting lineup after establishing himself as one of Czechia's most productive attacking midfielders, scoring twice and recording an assist across nine qualifying matches. The Lyon standout combines creativity with a willingness to attack the box, making him a threat both as a scorer and provider. His offensive appeal is enhanced by his ability to contribute through shots and chances created, making him an interesting option throughout the competition. At 25 years old, Sulc is entering his prime and could emerge as one of the main forces of Czechia's attack if the team is to generate consistent scoring opportunities.