Pawel Dawidowicz headshot

Pawel Dawidowicz News: Busy in return to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Dawidowicz had five tackles (two won), one block and seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Dawidowicz got the call over Flavius Daniliuc after three tilts and had a respectable display in the back, but Verona were still beaten late. He'll look to resume being a regular in the coming weeks. He has notched nine tackles (five won), 14 clearances and one block in his last five appearances.

Pawel Dawidowicz
Verona
More Stats & News
