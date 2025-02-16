Pawel Dawidowicz News: Busy in return to starting lineup

Dawidowicz had five tackles (two won), one block and seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Dawidowicz got the call over Flavius Daniliuc after three tilts and had a respectable display in the back, but Verona were still beaten late. He'll look to resume being a regular in the coming weeks. He has notched nine tackles (five won), 14 clearances and one block in his last five appearances.