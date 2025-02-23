Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pawel Dawidowicz headshot

Pawel Dawidowicz News: Logs four interceptions versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 8:21am

Dawidowicz recorded one shot (zero on goal) and four interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Dawidowicz got the nod for the second week in a row even though Daniele Ghilardi was available after a disqualification and turned in another good shift, which could help him stay in the XI going forward. He has tallied five tackles (two won), four interceptions, nine clearances and one block in the last four rounds.

Pawel Dawidowicz
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now