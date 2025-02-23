Pawel Dawidowicz News: Logs four interceptions versus Fiorentina

Dawidowicz recorded one shot (zero on goal) and four interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Dawidowicz got the nod for the second week in a row even though Daniele Ghilardi was available after a disqualification and turned in another good shift, which could help him stay in the XI going forward. He has tallied five tackles (two won), four interceptions, nine clearances and one block in the last four rounds.