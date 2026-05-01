Paxten Aaronson Injury: Questionable with leg issue

Aaronson is questionable with a leg injury ahead of Saturday's visit to Houston Dynamo, per the MLS player status report.

Aaronson's status is uncertain, and his availability will depend on how his leg injury progresses. If Aaronson is unable to play, Joshua Atencio and Hamzat Ojediran will likely take the starting midfield spots. Aaronson's fantasy value will be impacted by his injury, and he may not be able to play a full 90 minutes even if he is cleared to play, but he could serve as a source of shots and set pieces when he's on the field.