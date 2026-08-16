Paxten Aaronson News: Assist and four chances created

Aaronson assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Aaronson was Colorado's most dangerous creative presence in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, registering five shots, six crosses and four chances created across his 90 minutes while also rattling the crossbar with a free kick in the first half that Stefan Cleveland could only tip onto the woodwork, before delivering the assist for Rafael Navarro's stoppage-time second goal to seal the three points. The midfielder has now scored four goals and contributed five assists across 19 MLS appearances this season, establishing himself as Colorado's most important attacking contributor and one of the most consistent creative forces in the Western Conference.