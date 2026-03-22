Paxten Aaronson News: Brace Saturday

Aaronson scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Aaronson would earn his first goal of the season Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 12th minute before adding another in the 75th minute for a brace. This already tops his tally from last campaign despite playing in two fewer games. He is already up to three goal contributions in five appearances, appearing to be off to a great start to the campaign.