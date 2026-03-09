Paxten Aaronson News: Brilliant in win

Aaronson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Aaronson was brought in to be one of the main offensive dynamos in Colorado and he was excellent Saturday. He added an assist, created four chances and could have had even more assists with better finishing around him. It was the exact sort of performance Colorado wanted when they brought in Aaronson.