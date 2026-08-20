Paxten Aaronson News: Creates three chances in win

Aaronson recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Aaronson led Colorado in chances created again, but couldn't find the back of the net and still has four assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) -- to go with four goals. The midfielder also logged the second-most shots and crosses for his side during the home win, in a good offensive effort.