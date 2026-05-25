Paxten Aaronson headshot

Paxten Aaronson News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Aaronson scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Aaronson equalized in the 13th minute, assisted by Georgi Minoungou. Aaronson completed 22 passes and recorded two tackles and an interception but also conceded a penalty. He has not been selected for the USA World Cup squad.

Paxten Aaronson
Colorado Rapids
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