Paxten Aaronson News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Aaronson scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Aaronson equalized in the 13th minute, assisted by Georgi Minoungou. Aaronson completed 22 passes and recorded two tackles and an interception but also conceded a penalty. He has not been selected for the USA World Cup squad.