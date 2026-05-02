Paxten Aaronson News: On bench in Houston clash

Aaronson (leg) is available as a substitute option Saturday versus Houston Dynamo.

Aaronson was unable to retain his starting spot, although he'll likely get minutes if he's fit enough, challenging Alexis Manyoma, Joshua Atencio and Hamzat Ojediran in central midfield. The No. 10 has excelled in attacking tasks this season, racking up multiple shots in six of his last seven league appearances and scoring three goals in that span. However, his playmaking output has been erratic lately due to his team's lack of set pieces.