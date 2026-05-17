Paxten Aaronson News: Provides assist in defeat

Aaronson assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Real Salt Lake.

Aaronson was left unmarked on a corner kick and whipped a dangerous ball into the six-yard box, where Wayne Frederick met it with a touch in the seventh minute at Salt Lake. Other than that, the playmaker was busy in attacking duties but lacked accuracy in his deliveries. He provided an assist for the second straight game, adapting well to a move from the center to the right side of a three-man offensive midfield.