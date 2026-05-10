Paxten Aaronson News: Registers most crosses
Aaronson had one shot (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to St. Louis City SC.
Aaronson recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and also made three tackles, one clearance and one interception. This was the first time in four games that he created a chance, with his last goal contribution coming in early April.
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