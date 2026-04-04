Paxten Aaronson headshot

Paxten Aaronson News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Aaronson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto FC.

Aaronson found the back of the net for Colorado but it wasn't enough as Zack Steffen's own goal ultimately cost the Rapids the match. The midfielder should be able to find some openings against Houston Dynamo, a team which has allowed nine goals in five matches entering their Saturday contest.

Paxten Aaronson
Colorado Rapids
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