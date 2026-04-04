Paxten Aaronson News: Scores in loss
Aaronson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto FC.
Aaronson found the back of the net for Colorado but it wasn't enough as Zack Steffen's own goal ultimately cost the Rapids the match. The midfielder should be able to find some openings against Houston Dynamo, a team which has allowed nine goals in five matches entering their Saturday contest.
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