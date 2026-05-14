Paxten Aaronson News: Sets up winner

Aaronson assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Aaronson ended a run of six consecutive matches without a goal contribution by setting up the winning goal.The midfielder was active defensively, recording a season-high four tackles along with two interceptions and one clearance. He has now registered at least two tackles and at least one interception in each of his last four games.