Paxten Aaronson News: Sets up winner
Aaronson assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.
Aaronson ended a run of six consecutive matches without a goal contribution by setting up the winning goal.The midfielder was active defensively, recording a season-high four tackles along with two interceptions and one clearance. He has now registered at least two tackles and at least one interception in each of his last four games.
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