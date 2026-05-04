Paxten Aaronson News: Six crosses off bench

Aaronson had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Aaronson, who was questionable heading into the match due to a leg injury, subbed onto the pitch in the 39th minute to replace the injured Josh Atencio (concussion). He was fairly productive throughout the rest of the match as he recorded six crosses for just the third time this season and added one shot on target. He also won two tackles and made two interceptions in his 51 minutes off the bench.