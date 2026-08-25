Paxten Aaronson News: Two shots Saturday

Aaronson had two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss to San Diego FC.

Aaronson recorded two shots in Saturday's loss, including one of just two his side put on target versus San Diego. It was a rough day on the attack for the whole Colorado attack, though it's been sort of the norm as of late. The Rapids have scored multiple goals just once in the last 12 matches, and while Aaronson has remained fairly productive over that stretch, that lack of end product caps his ceiling.