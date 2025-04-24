Paxton Pomykal Injury: Spotted in training

Pomykal (knee) was pictured in training during Thursday's session.

Pomykal was back in full training during Thursday's session as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The midfielder has been sidelined for more than 12 months as he works his way back from the knee issue. Pomykal will hope to get back in the first team in the coming weeks, though with this sort of injury he will likely be slow to rebuild his fitness.