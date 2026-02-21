Pedri Injury: Option to face Levante

Pedri (hamstring) is back available for Sunday's clash against Levante, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference, according to Marca. "He might play a few minutes on Sunday, but the positive thing is that he's already training with the group and he's a very important player for us. He's a different kind of leader, thanks to his quality. He could be one of those leaders in the future of this club."

Pedri has put the hamstring issue behind him after missing the last five games and has returned to full team training over the past two sessions. The midfielder is officially back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Levante and firmly back on the selection radar. He's likely to be eased in off the bench over the next few fixtures before regaining his undisputed starting spot for the Blaugranas.