Pedri is set for the sidelines and will miss about one month as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's Champions League win against Slavia Prague. The midfielder's absence is a massive blow for the Blaugranas, as he is their most significant piece in midfield and will need to be replaced in the starting XI. Eric Garcia should hold a midfield role again in the coming weeks, allowing Gerard Martin to see increased playing time in central defense, although Jules Kounde could also return to his natural role, which would push Joao Cancelo into the starting XI at right-back as another possible option.