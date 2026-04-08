Pedri Injury: Suffers hamstring discomfort

Pedri (hamstring) was held out of the second half of Wednesday's Champions League 2-0 loss against Atletico after complaining of discomfort in the posterior part of his right thigh, leaving him a doubt for Saturday's derby against Espanyol, according to Javier Miguel of Diario AS.

Pedri will undergo tests Thursday to determine whether the issue is a genuine hamstring injury or merely muscular overload, with the results set to dictate his involvement for Saturday's derby against Espanyol. The timing is particularly frustrating given that Barcelona were already playing with 10 men from the 43rd minute and desperately needed his ball-retention and leadership in the second half. The imminent return of Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) could soften the blow if Pedri needs to sit out Saturday, with Marc Casado and Gavi also options to cover in the midfield for the Camp Nou derby.