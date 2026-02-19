Pedri Injury: Trains partially Thursday

Pedri (hamstring) trained partially Thursday for the first time since his injury, according to Javi Miguel from Diario AS.

Pedri was back on the training pitch Thursday, getting in partial work with the squad for the first time since going down with a hamstring injury. It is a major boost for the Blaugranas, though Sunday's matchup against Levante may come a little too soon for him to jump straight back into action. His status will be decided over the next few days depending on whether he can return to full team sessions before kickoff. During his absence, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado have taken on expanded responsibilities in the middle of the park.