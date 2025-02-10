Pedri News: Assists in Sunday's win
Pedri assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Sevilla.
Pedri opened up the second half of Sunday's match with an assist as he set up Fermin Lopez's header in the 46th minute to take the 2-1 lead. It marked his third assist of the season. He tied a season high with five chances created and added two inaccurate crosses, four corners and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.
