Pedri News: Assists in Sunday's win

Pedri opened up the second half of Sunday's match with an assist as he set up Fermin Lopez's header in the 46th minute to take the 2-1 lead. It marked his third assist of the season. He tied a season high with five chances created and added two inaccurate crosses, four corners and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.