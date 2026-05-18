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Pedri News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pedri assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Betis.

Pedri provided an assist Sunday, but he could have had so much more as he created four chances during the win. The midfielder was constantly involved in attacking moves and kept breaking the Betis lines with brilliant passes. He should remain a top contributor offensively as long as he stays fit and in the starting XI.

Pedri
Barcelona
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