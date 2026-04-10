Pedri News: Clears injury scare

Pedri (hamstring) returned to normal team training Friday and is available for Saturday's derby against Espanyol, according to Diario Sport.

Pedri had been a concern after being held out of the second half of Wednesday's Champions League loss against Atletico with posterior discomfort, but training without any restrictions Friday puts his derby participation beyond doubt. The news is a massive relief for coach Hansi Flick, who now has both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong available for a fixture sandwiched between two Champions League legs against Atletico. That said, Pedri could be only eased back from the bench with the focus clearly on the UCL clash.