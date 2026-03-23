Pedri News: Defensively sound in 1-0 win

Pedri registered six tackles (four won), one clearance and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Pedri won four of his six tackles and was heavily involved throughout the game as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0. The young midfielder played 90 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time since the opening two games of the season in August. He also created three chances in the game but was unable to assist. His three chances created were the most in any of his last eight matches.