Pedri News: Delivers assist off bench

Pedri assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Villarreal.

Pedri set up Lamine Yamal's third goal with a perfectly weighted pass that restored the two-goal cushion and slammed the door on Villarreal's comeback bid. The assist came at a pivotal moment after Villarreal had cut it to 2-1 and were pushing hard for an equalizer, but Pedri's vision and timing sparked the counterattack at exactly the right second. It was his sixth assist in 18 La Liga appearances this season, already one more than last campaign and a new career high for the star midfielder.