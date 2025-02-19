Pedri News: Midfield maestro

Pedri had two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-0 win versus Rayo Vallecano.

Pedri continues to solidify himself as one of the best all-around midfielders in the world. In 85 minutes played on Monday against Real Vallecano, the Spaniard completed both of his dribbles, created two chances, made nine passes into the final third, and won six of his eight ground duels. Unfortunately, Pedri was not able to make it three goal contributions in three matches for the club, but it was a brilliant performance nonetheless. He will likely put in another positive shift this Saturday against 17th place Las Palmas.