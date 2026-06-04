Pedri News: Midfield maestro leads Spain

Pedri has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to be the undisputed first-choice central midfielder throughout the competition under coach Luis de la Fuente.

Pedri ended the season having been one of the best midfielders in La Liga, recording two goals and nine assists across 29 appearances for Barcelona in what has been his most consistent and complete campaign to date. The star brings unrivalled technical quality, vision and the ability to control the tempo of matches from the heart of the pitch, making him the creative engine around which Spain's entire system is built. Pedri heads into the World Cup as one of the most important players in the squad and the player coach De la Fuente will rely on most heavily to dictate the rhythm of play throughout the competition.