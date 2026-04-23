Pedri News: Plays full game

Pedri had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Pedri captained his team to victory. He made 84 passes, including seven into the final third. Defensively, he had three tackles, two interceptions, and two clearances. He created eight chances in the last four games but has no assists in that span. He is one goal involvement away from double-digit goal contributions this season.