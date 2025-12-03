Pedri provided the assist for the equalizer of Raphinha in the first half of Tuesday's victory against Atletico and delivered a solid outing in his first start since his return from a muscular injury. That said, the midfielder raised some concerns in the 73rd minute after getting down and asking for a substitution due to discomfort in his biceps femoris. Pedri was only tired according to coach Hansi Flick, but his status has to be monitored in the coming days since he returned after one month on the sidelines and a setback can rapidly happen.