Pedri News: Records assist
Pedri assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Athletic.
Pedri stepped up to deliver the lone assist Saturday, linking up with Lamine Yamal in the 68th minute. This is a second straight outing with an assist, up to seven on the season in 19 appearances. He has no tied last season tally of nine goal contributions, still having a few months to play.
