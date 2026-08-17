Pedri News: Rejoins group for training

Pedri rejoined the full Barcelona training group Monday at Camp Tito Vilanova, ending his recent stretch of individualized workload management two days ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy match, according to the club.

Pedri had been following a separate training and workload management program in recent days, which kept him out of Sunday's 5-2 friendly win over Basel in Switzerland. The midfielder's return to group training marks a step forward as Barcelona continue preseason preparations. Pedri is expected to train again Tuesday before Wednesday's match against Al Ahly, a fixture that could offer a gauge of his form ahead of the season opener against Elche. His workload will likely continue to be monitored closely as the club builds him up toward regular competitive minutes.