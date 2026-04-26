Pedri News: Sets up opener

Pedri assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Getafe.

Pedri slipped Fermin in at the brink of halftime for the opener. Pedri orchestrated the game effectively with 58 passes, won all four duels, and contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. Although he created 11 chances in the past five games, this was his first assist during that period.