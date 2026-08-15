Pedri News: Works on specific training program

Pedri is working on a specific training program during his first days of preseason, according to the club.

Pedri contributed two goals and nine assists across 29 LaLiga matches last season as the metronome of Barcelona's title winning midfield, before a modest World Cup with Spain that saw him go without a goal contribution across eight appearances, starting the tournament before finishing as a substitute. His individualized early sessions suggest a gradual buildup, and his near guaranteed role in everything the club does gives him a dependable floor heading into the new 2026/27 La Liga campaign once fully integrated with the team.