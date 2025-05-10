Fantasy Soccer
Pedrinho News: Reserve again, scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 1:45pm

Pedrinho assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

For the Dallas team's previous game, Pedrinho logged a start. As an attacking midfielder then, he recorded both fewer than multiple shots and zero chances created. Pedrinho has been quite an impactful reserve as of late, with one goal and two assists across his last two appearances. They account for 75 percent of his G/A this season, his other goal or assist logged in a March start.

Pedrinho
FC Dallas
