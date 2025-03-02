Pedrinho News: Start includes goal

Pedrinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.

As part of FC Dallas, Pedrinho debuted as a substitute at Houston on Feb. 23. Dallas' next game saw him added to the starting XI in place of Bernard Kamungo. By scoring a goal against Colorado, Pedrinho is already making an excellent case for why he should be starting full-time.