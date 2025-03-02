Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedrinho headshot

Pedrinho News: Start includes goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:20pm

Pedrinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.

As part of FC Dallas, Pedrinho debuted as a substitute at Houston on Feb. 23. Dallas' next game saw him added to the starting XI in place of Bernard Kamungo. By scoring a goal against Colorado, Pedrinho is already making an excellent case for why he should be starting full-time.

Pedrinho
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now