Pedro Alexis Canelo Injury: Forced off Tuesday

Canelo left Tuesday's contest versus Puebla after suffering a potential injury.

Canelo lasted 31 minutes on the pitch before feeling some discomfort in the left leg. It was the forward's fourth consecutive start following his late arrival as a new signing for the Clausura tournament. However, with the campaign coming to an end, he may not play again until next season if his blow is serious. Esteban Lozano replaced him in the last match and could move into the main lineup if Canelo is ruled out going forward.