Pedro Alexis Canelo headshot

Pedro Alexis Canelo News: Moves to Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Canelo will have a second stint in Puebla following his departure from Argentine club Lanus, his new team announced Monday.

Canelo is a late signing for the Camoteros ahead of the final half of the Clausura regular season. The veteran forward has already played for the club over a short spell between 2016 and 2017, and he has also served for Toluca and Tijuana in the Mexican top division. He'll hope to strengthen the team's attack towards the final weeks of the campaign, contending with Esteban Lozano, Emiliano Gomez and Eduardo Mustre.

