Pedro Alexis Canelo News: Quiet in loss
Canelo had zero shots and created one chance during Saturday's 5-0 loss against Chivas.
Canelo made his third straight start but this was by far his worst game as he could barely touch the ball, let alone attempt shots, as his side was completely dominated by the opposition. With his team completely out of contention for a playoff start, the forward will have two more matches this season to try scoring for the first time after his return to Mexico.
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