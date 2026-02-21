Pedro Amador Injury: Back from getting green card
Amador was just given his green card and was forced to miss Saturday's match vs Cincinnati.
Amador arrived late from gaining his green card to make the squad sheet for Saturday. He is expected to be back in the lineup for the trip to San Jose on Feb 28. The defender will be playing in his third MLS season with Atlanta, scoring once with 70 crosses and 59 clearances in 2025.
