Pedro Amador headshot

Pedro Amador Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Amador (groin) is an option for Saturday's match against New England, according to his club.

Amador is back fit once again, no surprise after the defender took to the training field Tuesday. He will look to reclaim his starting spot back immediately, starting in all three of his appearances this season. In his 264 minutes of play this season he has notched one tackles, three interceptions, five crosses and six clearances.

Pedro Amador
Atlanta United
