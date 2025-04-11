Pedro Amador Injury: Option for Saturday
Amador (groin) is an option for Saturday's match against New England, according to his club.
Amador is back fit once again, no surprise after the defender took to the training field Tuesday. He will look to reclaim his starting spot back immediately, starting in all three of his appearances this season. In his 264 minutes of play this season he has notched one tackles, three interceptions, five crosses and six clearances.
